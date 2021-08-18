Afghanistan: Taliban stop exports, imports from India, says FIEO DG

-
ALSO READ
Afghan president seeks defense of cities as Taliban advance
US troops withdrawal: China offers to host Afghan-Taliban peace talks
Taliban seek 'open, inclusive' Islamic govt: Spokesman after Kabul falls
Afghan military was built over 20 years. How did it collapse so quickly?
Taliban could take Afghanistan capital in 90 days: US intelligence
-
The Taliban have stopped all imports and exports with India after entering Kabul and taking over the country on Sunday.
Dr Ajay Sahai, Director General (DG) of Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO) told ANI that currently, the Taliban has stopped the movement of cargo through the transit routes of Pakistan, thereby stopping imports from the country.
"We keep a close watch on developments in Afghanistan. Imports from there come through the transit route of Pakistan. As of now, the Taliban has stopped the movement of cargo to Pakistan, so virtually imports have stopped," FIEO DG told ANI.
India has long-standing relations with Afghanistan, especially in trade. India has a large investment in Afghanistan.
"In fact, we are one of the largest partners of Afghanistan and our exports to Afghanistan are worth around USD 835 million for 2021. We imported goods worth around USD 510 Million. But besides the trade, we have a sizeable investment in Afghanistan. We have invested around USD 3 billion in Afghanistan and there are 400-odd projects in Afghanistan some of which are currently going on," Sahai said.
"...Some of the goods are exported from international north-south transport corridor route which is fine now. Some of the goods go through Dubai route also which is working," he added.
Sahai said India has healthy relations with Afghanistan in trade. Currently, Indian export profile includes sugar, pharmaceuticals, apparel, tea, coffee, spices and transmission towers. "Imports are related and largely dependent on dry fruits. We also import a little gum and onions from them," FIEO DG said.
Despite the fast-evolving situation in Afghanistan, FIEO DG is hopeful and optimistic about trade relations with Afghanistan.
"I am pretty sure over a period of time Afghanistan will also realise that economic development is the only way to move forward and they will continue with that kind of trade. I think the new regime will like to have political legitimacy and for that India's role will become important for them also," DG FIEO told ANI.
Federation of India Export Organisation expressed concern that in coming days dry fruit prices may go up due to the turmoil in Afghanistan. India is importing around 85 per cent of dry fruits from Afghanistan.
"I will say that may not directly impact the prices but the very fact that one of the sources of import no longer exists, speculation of increase in prices is not ruled out," Sahai said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU