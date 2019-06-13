Andhra CM meets Governor ESL Narasimhan in Vijayawada

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to ESL Narasimhan, who was in

of and Telangana Narasimhan came to on Thursday evening.

He will address the joint session of Assembly and council on Friday.

The first session of the state assembly began on Wednesday, wherein the newly-elected MLAs took oath.

The new government was formed on May 30 under Jagan after YSRCP secured a landslide majority in the assembly and in Andhra Pradesh.

had steered YSRCP to a four-fifths majority in the 175-member Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led from power in the state.

YSRCP finished the tally by winning 151 seats, wresting power from TDP whose strength was drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23. It polled 49.9 per cent votes, while TDP got a 39.2 per cent vote share.

One Assembly seat went to led by

YSRCP also bagged 22 Lok Sabha seats out of the 25 in the state during the simultaneous elections while TDP could get only three seats.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)