Saif Ali Khan, Alaia F starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' goes on floors

Saif Ali Khan's next outing 'Jawaani Jaaneman', co-starring and Pooja Bedi's daughter F went on floors today.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of and her mother couldn't be happier. Pooja shared a heartfelt post on her handle wishing her daughter good luck while also revealing that the shooting for the film kick-started today.

"My daughter with at match in Perfect start to their shoot together for her Debut film Jawaani He plays her dad and this was shot on Best of luck for beautiful new beginnings," she wrote along with a picture of Alaia with Saif from India's match against at the ICC on Sunday.

The upcoming movie is being directed by Nitin Kakkar, the filmmaker behind 'Notebook', 'Mitron' and 'Filmistaan'.

Produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, the movie will release on November 29, this year.

2019 is turning out to be a busy year for Saif. Apart from this film, the 48-year-old is currently busy preparing for his role as a 'Naga Sadhu' for his upcoming film 'Laal Kaptaan'.

He will also be seen essaying the character of cop in the second season of the much-awaited 'Sacred Games 2'. His character in the series is on a mission to uncover a terror attack in in 25 days.

Saif will also be seen in 'Taanaji: The Unsung Hero', which also features He will also appear in 'Dil Bechara', which also stars Rajput. The film is the Hindi adaptation of 'The Fault In Our Stars'.

was last seen in the rom-com 'De De Pyar De' where she shared screen space with and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)