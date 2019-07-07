Thanks for being you: Shahid Kapoor shares Mira's first picture on his phone

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajpoot Kapoor completed four years of their nuptials and the two are exuding immense love for each other. While Mira took the lead and wished her husband in the most adorable way, Shahid is not behind in expressing his love for his better half.

The 'Padmaavat' actor surprised Mira by sharing her first picture which he had on his phone where she is seen flashing a big smile on her face.

"Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is life. I love you Mira Kapoor thank you for being you," Shahid captioned the picture.

Mira who was early in wishing her hubby posted a picture of the two from the day of their nuptials where they look totally immersed in love!

She also shared a picture on her Instagram story which seems to be the duo's petite commemoration of the day.

The image shows candles and roses surrounding a 'Love' led light on a side table.

These wedding celebrations seem to be doubling the actor's happiness who is currently glorying in the success of his latest release 'Kabir Singh' which emerged as his biggest solo opener. The film crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark in just 13 days of its release.

After becoming the biggest opener for the lead actor, the film achieved yet another feat by hitting a double century, quicker than Salman Khan's 'Bharat' (day 14) and Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' (day 28).

'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy.' The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

The film also features Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21.

