'Kabir Singh' crosses Rs. 75 crore mark on Day 4

and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Kabir Singh' is going strong at ticket windows. After becoming the biggest opener for both the actors, the film achieved another feat by crossing the Rs. 75 crore mark in just four days of its run.

The film, that earned Rs. 70. 83 crore in its opening weekend, passed the Monday test with flying colours. It earned Rs. 17.54 crore on Day 4, taking its grand total to Rs. 88.37 crore.

Indian shared the box office figures of the flick on his handle. He also noted that the film may collect Rs. 200 crore and give competition to Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which is the highest grossing Hindi film of 2019.

In a separate tweet, Adarsh stated that 'Kabir Singh' is trending better than all the big films released this year including 'Bharat', 'Kesari', 'Total Dhamaal' and 'Gully Boy'.

The film is going strong in single screens as well as multiplexes. Despite getting mixed reviews and not releasing on a holiday, the movie has emerged as the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the domestic box office.

The movie saw a bumper opening and minted Rs. 20.21 crore on its first day. The numbers showed a slight increase on Saturday, with the movie making Rs. 22.71 crore. It collected Rs. 27.91 crore on its third day and Rs. 17.54 crore on Monday, thus taking its grand total to Rs. 88.37 crore.

Shahid took to account yesterday to share a happy picture with Kiara and after the first weekend numbers came in.

'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit ' ' The original blockbuster starred and

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

The film also stars Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, and in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21.

