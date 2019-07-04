The 911 call, made after Nipsey Hussle was shot, released

The 911 call, made right after rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in Los Angeles in March, has been released.

A woman can be heard screaming on the phone as she requested the police dispatcher to quickly send over an ambulance to the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, the location where Hussle was shot, according to the call released by TMZ on Wednesday.

"We need an ambulance ASAP," the woman is heard yelling. "Somebody's on the ground!" an unidentified caller chipped in.

Ermias Davidson Ashedom, who was popular by his stage name Nipsey Hussle, was shot dead outside his clothing store in LA.

The suspected gunman, Eric Holder, was arrested two days after he was shot and charged with murder.

Recently, the LA Police Department also launched an internal affairs investigation into the murder after the alleged woman, who helped and drove the suspect, was sent home after she tried to turn herself in.

The woman said that Holder was a friend of hers whom she had known for about a month and that she stopped at a shopping centre for food.

She saw Hussle standing outside his South Los Angeles clothing store. In excitement, the woman took a picture with him.

After clicking pictures, the woman and Holder came out of the shopping centre and drove to a nearby gas station when Holder stopped the car and loaded a gun.

He told the woman that he would be back and walked back to the shopping centre, the woman testified.

Later, she heard two gunshots, and Holder returned moments later telling her to drive.

