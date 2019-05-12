Polling peaceful in Haryana, 62.91 pc voting recorded

The voting in remained peaceful and incident-free, said of Police (DGP) on Sunday evening. The state recorded 62.91 pc polling.

"The polling for 10 Lok Sabha seats was conducted in a peaceful and incident-free manner thanks to excellent police arrangements, decisive intervention and energetic patrolling carried out since early morning across the state," he said.

The said that round-the-clock monitoring of polling situation was conducted by senior officers through State Police Control Room at Police headquarter.

Police have taken all precautionary measures for ensuring peaceful polling due to which voters turned up in large numbers in their respective polling stations to exercise their franchise.

He said that not even a single incident of poll-related violence was reported from anywhere till completion of polling. However, two incidents of violence were reported from Sonipat and Fatehabad districts which are not related to elections.

More than 67,000 personnel from the State and Central Armed Police Forces were deployed for ensuring free, fair and peaceful conduct of

He also appreciated the personnel of police and other security forces who have played a significant role in smooth conduct of elections across the state.

of Police, Law and Order, said that the police in Rohtak has arrested Ramesh Lohar, a history-sheeter of Bohar village, along with his accomplice Sunil, a resident of Makdoli from in front of in Rohtak area.

Police recovered three fake number plates, 15 cartridges of 0.32 bore, and other materials from them. Three vehicles with temporary numbers have also been impounded. He also informed that two cases of electoral offenses were registered in district and one in Rohtak.

