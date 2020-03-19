They will welcome me very soon: Ranjan Gogoi amid Congress walkout

Amid the Opposition leaders staging a walkout on his oath-taking day, the newly inducted member of the and former Chief Justice on Thursday said that they will welcome him very soon.

"They will welcome me very soon. There are no critics," Gogoi told reporters as he left the Parliament premises after taking oath as an MP of the Upper House.

leaders had staged a walkout from the over Gogoi's membership to the House.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad welcomed Gogoi in the

President Ram Nath Kovind had nominated the former CJI to the Rajya Sabha on March 16.

Gogoi served as the 46th Chief Justice of India from October 3, 2018, to November 17, 2019.

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge Bench headed by him had delivered the verdict in the long-pending Ramjanmabhoomi case.