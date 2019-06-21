Triple Talaq bill tabled by the government in Lok Sabha amidst opposition from some quarters

The controversial Triple Talaq Bill was introduced on Friday in the Lok Sabha in the midst of stiff opposition from Opposition parties which are against criminalising the offence.

The Opposition raised strong objections at the introduction itself. After a brief discussion, the motion for tabling the bill was put to vote. 156 members voted for introduction and 74 against.

then allowed Law to introduce the bill. Earlier he put up a stiff defence of the government move saying the issue was not of religion but of women.

"The rights of Muslim women will be protected. It is about justice & empowerment of women," said Law

"People have chosen us to make laws. It is our work to make laws. Law is to give justice to the victims of Triple Talaq," he added.There was commotion in the House when the sought to introduce the bill. The had to intervene to let the Minister speak on the bill amidst the ruckus.

"The bill does nothing to improve the status of Muslim women," said member

said that the bill places burden of proof on women.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 seeks to replace an ordinance by the government in February.

Last year, The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 was passed in Lok Sabha but it lapsed after the dissolution of previous Lok Sabha with the bill pending in

