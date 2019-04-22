TRS govt aligned with AIMIM, hence not acting against Islamic terrorists: Dattatreya

leader and MP, Bandaru Dattatreya, alleged that is a safe haven for Islamic terrorist activities and that the police are not taking stern action because the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led is aligned with AIMIM.

"Recent investigations of NIA reveal that is a safe haven for Islamic terrorist activities. A large number of people are being recruited in Hyderabad," said Dattatreya.

" is aligned with AIMIM that is why the police are sometimes unable to take stern action. I demand that the state forms a special cell under a DG or IG rank official for the investigation of these activities," the MP added.

Prime Minister Modi had recently claimed that president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) may be the 'driver of the car' but the steering is actually controlled by AIMIM.

The Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and All Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) consider each other "friendly party" and have worked together in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections too. All the 17 Lok Sabha seats in went to polls in a single phase on April 11.

The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out searches in three places in and at one place in Maharashtra's Wardha district in connection with an ISIS module case. In 2016, NIA had filed a chargesheet in the case and had named three persons as accused.The agency nabbed four accused and recovered 13 mobile phones, 11 SIM cards, one iPad, two laptops, one external hard disk, six pen drives, 6 SD cards, three Kenwood Walkie Talkie sets and other incriminating material from their possession.

