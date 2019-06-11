Trying to stay away from CWC'19 as much as I can: Josh Hazelwood

Australian Josh on Tuesday said he is trying to stay away from the ongoing as much as he can.

The was not included in Australia's 15-member squad for Now he will be departing with the 'A' squad to take part in the one-day and four-day matches ahead of the upcoming Ashes.

"I haven't watched too much, to be honest. I've seen the scores but I'm trying to stay away from it as much as I can. It's pretty tough," ESPN Cricinfo quoted as saying.

"It will be harder to avoid when I get over there but it's not been too bad in Australia, you've got the footy on all the time and it doesn't start until late so you can avoid it but when I get to England it might be a bit different," he added.

The 28-year-old bowler has scalped 72 wickets in the ODI format at an average of 25.15 and he was a key member of winning squad in 2015.

was injured when the squad was named for The bowler acknowledged that the time frame was indeed very tight but he also said that he would have been ready for the World Cup.

"There are a few different opinions on that but I was always in the place where I was going to play one of the warm-up games in England, against or England. That was always the goal, building up the workload for that game but, yeah, it was pretty tight and a big tournament to go into with not much and that's how the selectors saw it," Hazelwood said.

"I was always confident of playing the role but the focus is now on the Ashes, this A tour and getting out of it what I need to to be ready. I'm just itching to play now," he added.

In the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup, has so far won two matches and lost one.

Australia defeated and in their opening two matches but the team suffered a defeat at the hands of in their third match.

The team will next take on on June 12.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)