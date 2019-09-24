U'khand: 3 killed, 6 injured after car fell into gorge

At least three were killed and six injured on Tuesday after a car they were travelling in rolled down the road and plunged into a gorge near Ghansali district of Uttarakhand.

"In the accident, three people died and six were injured. The car was carrying six people and due to overspeeding, it fell into a gorge. People injured have been admitted to a hospital," said State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Police and SDRF teams have reached the spot.

The rescue operation is underway.

