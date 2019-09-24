JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Goa: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 48 hours

Mamata should take responsibility over NRC 'panic' deaths: Dilip Ghosh
Business Standard

U'khand: 3 killed, 6 injured after car fell into gorge

ANI  |  General News 

At least three were killed and six injured on Tuesday after a car they were travelling in rolled down the road and plunged into a gorge near Ghansali district of Uttarakhand.

"In the accident, three people died and six were injured. The car was carrying six people and due to overspeeding, it fell into a gorge. People injured have been admitted to a hospital," said State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Police and SDRF teams have reached the spot.

The rescue operation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 14:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU