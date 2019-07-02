UP: 2 dead, 3 injured after truck rams into sweet shop in Lucknow

-
ALSO READ
Air cargo route opens from northern Afghanistan to Turkey, Europe
Pakistan closes its Consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif after woman tries to enter building with hand grenade
Afghan city shuts down over police chief appointment
4 arrested in connection with Lahore suicide bombing
Nine killed in Somali market car bombing: police
-
Two people died and three were injured after a truck rammed into a wall of a sweet shop in Utrethia area on Tuesday.
"Two people died and three were injured. They have been taken to a nearby hospital," said Tanu Upadhyay, Circle Officer of Cantonment area.
The official also informed that the driver is still stuck inside the vehicle and the efforts are on to rescue him.
More details in this regard are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU