UP: 2 dead, 3 injured after truck rams into sweet shop in Lucknow

Two people died and three were injured after a truck rammed into a wall of a sweet shop in Utrethia area on Tuesday.

"Two people died and three were injured. They have been taken to a nearby hospital," said Tanu Upadhyay, Circle Officer of Cantonment area.

The official also informed that the driver is still stuck inside the vehicle and the efforts are on to rescue him.

More details in this regard are awaited.

