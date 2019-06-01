JUST IN
UP: 2 men tied to pole, beaten; police registers case

Police on Saturday registered a case against a group of people for allegedly tying two men to a pole and beating them after a video of the incident went viral.

The men were reportedly beaten up for allegedly stealing the battery of an autorickshaw.

"Sector 22 police station took note of the video circulated on the internet and registered a case under relevant sections," said Kaustubh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"People who had tied the men in the incident have been identified and a case registered against them," said Kaustubh.

Probe in the incident is underway and further details are awaited, said Kaustubh.

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 16:43 IST

