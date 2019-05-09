Atishi breaks down, AAP accuses Gambhir of distributing pamphlets with 'derogatory, casteist' remarks

(AAP) candidate from East parliamentary constituency Marlena on Thursday broke down at a press conrference here accusing BJP candidate of circulating pamphlets with derogatory and casteist remarks against her.

Gambhir, who is contesting against in the East Lok Sabha seat. rubbished the allegation saying if it is proved he would quit from the election.

"They have shown how low they can stoop. Pamphlet states that 'she is a very good example of a mixed breed'," said at the press conference in which was accompanied by Deputy

Sisodia accused the of distributing pamphlets in an attempt to defame Atishi.

"Language in this pamphlet, distributed in East Delhi, is so abusive and low that everybody will feel ashamed while reading it. This letter with derogatory remarks is distributed by to make himself win. We never, in our worst dream, had thought that he (Gambhir) would stoop to this low to win polls," Sisodia said.

"I have only one question for If he is doing this against one woman, what about the lakhs of women in east Delhi who are worried about their safety," Atishi said.

In a tweet, raised similar questions: "How can women expect safety if people with such mentality are voted in? Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for you. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against."

Earlier, Atishi had accused Gambhir of possessing two voter ID cards.

Gambhir, rubbished the allegation and implied that AAP had concocted the allegations to win. He declared that he was "ashamed" to have a like and said if AAP proved its accusation, he would opt out of the election.

"I abhor your act of outraging a woman's modesty @ArvindKejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections? U r filth Mr CM and someone needs ur very own broom to clean ur dirty mind.

"My Challenge no.2 @ArvindKejriwal @AtishiAAP I declare that if its proven that I did it, I will withdraw my candidature right now. If not, will u quit ," he said in his tweets.

