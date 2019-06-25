UP: Locals rescue children after school van gets stuck in waterlogged underpass

A was arrested after the school van carrying eight children got stuck in a waterlogged in Paroraha of on Monday. The children were later rescued by the locals.

The school van was of in Kaptanganj and the incident occurred at around 7 am. Locals said the children were running late for their school and the was in a hurry.

"We warned him that the water is too deep. We asked him to take some other route to the school. Children were afraid that they will drown in the water. Some of them stepped up on the roof of the van while others were rescued by the villagers," a local told ANI.

A student said, "I told the that the water was too deep but he didn't listen to me. We were very afraid. There were kids younger to me in the van."

The driver, however, denied all allegations and said, "Water wasn't that deep, and it would have led to nothing."

The administration of the school said they will take strict actions against the driver. "We will ensure that students do not face any such mishaps in future," said an of the

