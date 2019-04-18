US airports to use facial recognition to scan 97% passengers in next four years

-
ALSO READ
Regulation for facial recognition technology must start in 2019: Microsoft
China using AI to identify Uighurs across China: NYT
Microsoft president cites India's example to highlight benefits of facial recognition technology
Fake e-ticket cases at airports in 2018 highest in four years; agencies mull alternatives
US judge dismisses facial recognition lawsuit against Google
-
The US Department of Homeland Security expects to use facial recognition technology to scan 97 per cent of departing passengers at airports in the next four years.
The method involves photographing passengers before they board the flight and cross-referencing it against a library of images from visa and passport applications, and those taken by border agents, The Verge reports.
The technology is used to keep track of those who have overstayed their visas. However, it is being criticised for hampering citizen privacy.
The system was already operational at 15 US airports as of the end of 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU