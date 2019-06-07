Russian navy accuses US ship of nearly causing collision

on Friday accused a US naval of carrying out a dangerous manoeuvre by within 50 metres of a Russian naval vessel in the Sea.

The USS Chancellorsville guided-missile cruiser suddenly turned early Friday while alongside Russia's anti-submarine ship, and cut across the course of the Russian vessel, agency reported, citing the press service of Russia's Pacific Fleet.

The ships passed at a distance of just 50 metres (164 feet), the fleet said. The Russian had to carry out an emergency manoeuvre to avoid collision, the said, adding that it had sent a message of protest to the US cruiser's commanders.

Viktor Kravchenko, Russia's former chief of staff, accused the US of "hooliganism" in comments to agency. and the US regularly accuse each other of carrying out dangerous naval or aerial manoeuvres.

In June 2016, and traded accusations after their naval ships sailed closely past each other in the A month later, the US accused of "aggressive" and "erratic" moves by one of its warships in the same waters.

The two also regularly complain over each other's military planes flying too close to their airspace.

In May, US fighters intercepted six Russian military aircraft in international airspace west of Alaska, and shadowed them until they exited the area.

