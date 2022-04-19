US to keep eye on China's level of support for Russia over Ukraine issue

The will continue to carefully monitor the level of support may show towards with respect to Ukraine, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday (local time).

"We're going to continue to keep a careful eye, a careful watch on the level of support the PRC (People's Republic of China) exhibits towards Russia," Price said during a press briefing.

Price added that there will be strong consequences for if it provides weapons or supplies to for its operation in Ukraine or if it helps evade Western sanctions.

Meanwhile, the US has sent four planes loaded with security assistance to Ukraine over the weekend and made one more delivery on Monday.

"There were four planes that arrived of military assistance over the course of the weekend, another one is supposed to arrive today if it hasn't already from the USD 800 million package the President announced," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing today.

Moreover, the US Department of Defense said that America wants to see Ukraine as a winner in a fight against Russia, and Pentagon is doing everything possible to do that.

"We want Ukraine to win this fight (with Russia) and we are doing everything we can here, at the Department of Defense, to make sure they have the capabilities to do that," US Department of Defense press secretary John Kirby told CNN, as per Sputnik.

On February 24, launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

