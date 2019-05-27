Veeru Devgan's last rites held at Vile Parle Crematorium

and father of Ajay Devgn, Veeru Devgan, was cremated on Monday at here.

A number of celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, Salim Khan, and joined the bereaved family to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

As the news of Veeru's death spread, B-town celebrities thronged Ajay's residence to pay homage to the late

Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shahrukh Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Prakash Jha, Abhishek Bachchan, and visited Ajay's residence today, among others.

Besides these, celebrities like Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kunal Kohli, Aftab Shivdasani, Ranvir Shorey, and shared their heartfelt condolences to the family on

Veeru was suffering from breathing problems after which he was immediately admitted to in Santa Cruz. However, his condition turned critical and he suffered a cardiac arrest.

has choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films including 'Hindustan Ki Kasam', where his son Ajay played the lead alongside He was also the producer of the film.

He has also acted in a couple of films such as 'Sar Utha Ke Jiyo', 'Kranti', 'Mr. Natwarlal', and 'Muqabla', to name a few.

