Virat Kohli overtakes Rohit Sharma to become highest scorer in T20I

Indian skipper surpassed to become the highest run-scorer in T20I during the match against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

Kohli needed only one run to surpass Sharma as both the batsmen had 2,633 runs under their belt. The skipper scored 30 runs against Sri Lanka, which helped him go past Sharma.

Virat now has 2,663 runs in the shortest format of the game. Also, the 31-year-old completed 1,000 runs as a captain in T20I cricket.

With the help of Kohli's brilliant knock, India secured seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second T20I. India take 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series after this victory

India will take on Sri Lanka in the third T20I match at Pune on January 10.