Want to develop Maharashtra's future leadership: Sharad Pawar on LS ticket to grandson

NCP supremo on Thursday said that his party has given ticket to his grandson, Parth, so that it could develop leaders for tomorrow.

"We have fielded young candidates in many constituencies. Today we have Pawar who is also a young candidate of and NCP. We want to raise leaders for of the future. We have that responsibility hence we have given the opportunity to Parth," Pawar said while addressing a rally here.

"Any beginner may face setbacks initially, but he learns from it and marches ahead. Today it is our responsibility to stand with them and vote for them to help win this election," he added.

Son of Ajit Pawar, is a third from the Pawar family. He has been fielded against Shiv Sena's Shrirang Appa in Maval.

Narendra Modi, Pawar criticised how people at the former's rallies were not allowed to walk out.

"I have seen rallies of Indira Gandhi, and even Yashwantrao Chavan but never saw anything like what happened at Narendra Modi's rally in Outside the pandal, there were barricades. When I asked a about them, I was told that barricades had been placed so that people do not go out during the rally. He said they have an order from high command to do so," said the

