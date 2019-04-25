Central Administrative Tribunal stays suspension of IAS officer who checked PM's chopper

-
The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Thursday stayed the suspension of Mohammed Mohsin, the Indian Administrative Slogan (IAS) officer who checked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper in Odisha's Sambalpur.
"It cannot be said that SPG Protectees are eligible for anything and everything... There was a news report indicating that heavy packages were taken away from the Prime Minister's cavalcade into another vehicle and sped away in another vehicle in Karnataka. Questions were raised about it but apparently, no action followed," the order copy read.
"Election officials have checked private vehicles of Chief Minister Kumaraswamy more than once and no action followed... the Chief Minister of Odisha's vehicles were also checked," it further read.
Staying the Election Commission's suspension order, the bench said, "Even though Election Commissioner may have supervisory power over the employees under their control at that moment of time, once they are out of it powers of Election Commission would cease."
The bench said that it will look into the matter after receiving EC's response.
"We will like to look into this matter afresh after receiving the response of the Election Commission. Therefore, suspension order issued by the Election commission cannot, on the face of it, is a lie. It is hereby stayed," the order copy read.
"Applicant will be eligible to rejoin his former position under Karnataka government without any further ado about it," it said.
The bench has asked the respondents in the case including the EC to file a reply within four weeks.
The next hearing of the matter is scheduled on June 6.
In its order dated April 16, the EC said it had prima facie found the official, Mohammed Mohsin had "not acted in conformity with the ECI's instructions...
