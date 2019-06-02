No discussion on joining BJP: Cong MLA Gore on meet with BJP minister

Refuting speculations of him joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MLA on Saturday said that his meeting with BJP was completely apolitical and was held to discuss the drought situation in his constituency.

Speaking to ANI, Gore said, "There hasn't been any discussion of me going to BJP. The place which I represent in the is facing drought. Water is required to be released in my constituency for the welfare of farmers. My meeting was completely apolitical."

Earlier Gore had met state Water Resources Minister, Mahajan triggering speculations of Gore joining the BJP.

Gore was accompanied by to the meeting.

was wiped out in the state in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and could only win one seat while its ally NCP won four out of 48 seats.

