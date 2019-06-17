Kate Middleton celebrates Children's Hospice Week

is raising awareness for a noble cause.

The wrote a letter to Each Anglia's (EACH) in support of Week, reported E Online.

"Children's hospices provide vital sanctuaries for those experiencing the very toughest of times. They help families and carers build life long memories that are poignant, happy and often filled with laughter," read the royal letter.

had been a huge supporter of EACH since 2012. In the letter, she highlighted the importance of deepening relationships between children and their families through several activities.

"Whether through specialist play aimed at deepening relationships between children and their families, or through art and music therapy that helps young people express themselves and release their thoughts and feelings--the work of organizations like East Anglia's Children's Hospices can set a truly heart-warming example to us all. They provide a lifeline to children and families for however long support is needed and I hope that others join me in thanking them as we shine a light on their work during Week," she wrote.

At the end of her letter, Kate, who is also mother to three children addressed the theme of this year 'Moments that Matter' and revealed that she and members from EACH will hear inspiring stories from families who faced hard times.

"It aims to make the most of the very precious time that those using have. Throughout the week we will hear amazing stories from families facing the toughest of futures. I hope that they will inspire each and every one of us to similarly make the most of the time we have with our own families, by ensuring every moment matters and that we create memories that last forever," read the letter.

This wasn't the first time when raised awareness for EACH. The Duchess also wrote an open letter last year for spreading awareness.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)