Will move SC to get death sentences for culprits: Irani after aide's funeral

Newly-elected MP from Amethi, on Sunday vowed to bring the culprits in Surendra Singh's murder case to the book, asserting that she will not hesitate to move even the if necessary to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"I have taken an oath before ji's family- the one who fired and the one who ordered it, even if I have to go to to get the culprits a death sentence, we will knock the doors of the court," she said while talking to reporters here after participating in the last rites of Singh.

Singh, who was considered to be one of the closest aides of Irani, was shot dead last night.

She also took a veiled dig at for his "congratulatory message."

"On May 23, I got a political message publicly-- ko pyar se sambhalna (please take care of with love). I want to tell the person who sent this message that I have received the message loud and clear," she said.

Praising Singh's efforts for the development of Amethi, she said, "I want to say that since 1977, was living his life as an who provided solutions to the people on issues of development. Unfortunately today, he has been killed after celebrating victory."

"A saddened family salutes the bereaved soul. The family of 11 crore workers of is standing with his family in this hour of grief," she said.

Smriti asserted that it has been the policy of that justice has to be done as per the law.

"BJP workers and people of can be sure that his killer will be found out even from beneath the earth. We will get justice for Surendra Singh's family," Smriti said.

She also urged BJP workers to act with restraint while warning that this killing was an attempt to "terrorise" Amethi.

"I request BJP workers to show restraint. was killed to divide and terrorise Amethi. The development will reach every household of Amethi in his (Surendra Singh's) memory," she said.

Earlier, met Singh's family and even lent a shoulder to the mortal remains of her

Seven persons have been detained for questioning in connection with the killing, police said, not ruling out political rivalry as a possible motive.

