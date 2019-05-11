Yogi Adityanath terms SP-Congress as 'supporters of terrorists'

Terming the and the as "supporters of terrorists", UP accused the previous SP government in UP of withdrawing cases against terrorists.

"The first task, the Akhilesh-led SP government undertook, was taking back all the cases against terrorists. Cases were withdrawn against terrorists who attacked the Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya and in Kaashi," said while addressing a rally here on Friday.

Adityanath was seeking votes for the BJP candidate from constituency and Bhojpuri film star,

Taking on the party over its manifesto promise of repealing the sedition law, UP said, "The says that their government will repeal the In other words, their government will support terrorists and Naxals."

Yogi also urged voters to teach a lesson to the Congress, SP, and for "playing with the security."

Commending PM Modi for striking terrorist camps inside Pakistan, Adityanath said, "Pulwama attack happened and the next day, Modiji trampled on the of and destroyed all terrorist camps."

"In contrast, Congress government remained silent when chopped the of one of our soldiers. Today when Modi starts speaking in Delhi, PM gets worried in Islamabad," he added.

will go to polls in the last phase of the on May 19.

Five of the seven phases of the in the country have been concluded while two remaining phases are scheduled on May 12 and 19.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

