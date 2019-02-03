WB: BJP condemns TMC govt for not permitting Yogi's rallies

The on Sunday condemned the over not granting permission to hold Yogi Adityanath's rallies in the state.

The was scheduled to address two rallies in the state today, one in district's Raiganj and the other in district's Balurghat. However, the Mamata Banerjee-led government state government declined permission for both without any prior notice.

Speaking to ANI, General Secretary said, "We requested permission from the district officials for holding a rally and landing a helicopter, but they have not approved the same yet. Since yesterday they have been saying we will give the permission, today is the rally but they have not approved it yet. This unconstitutional behaviour is the Mamata government's doing."

He further said that the officials say they are being pressured by the government for not sanctioning permission for the rally.

"This is the murder of democracy and we condemn it. We also call on all citizens to vote against this kind of undemocratic government in the upcoming polls," Vijayvargiya said.

Commenting on Mamata's remarks that Narendra Modi's time in power is nearing its expiry and he is not mentally prepared to make an exit, Deputy said, "Mamata ji must be very desperate after the Prime Minister's two rallies yesterday. Whatever event we conduct, be it the Prime Minister's or a small leader's, we are drawing huge crowds".

Maurya added, "She is petrified at the prospect of not only losing the elections but also the next legislative assembly elections in the state".

Meanwhile, Yogi's Information Advisor, said, "It is because of the Chief Minister's popularity among the people that Mamata Banerjee did not permit the landing of his helicopter".

on Saturday kick-started the BJP's campaign in for the forthcoming elections with two rallies, in Thakurnagar and Durgapur.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)