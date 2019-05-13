MT Educare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.75 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.38% to Rs 50.29 croreNet profit of MT Educare reported to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 44.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.38% to Rs 50.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 9.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 131.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.67% to Rs 228.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 222.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales50.2940.76 23 228.56222.62 3 OPM %11.57-201.37 -12.47-77.20 - PBDT9.46-84.97 LP 29.51-180.34 LP PBT5.02-90.08 LP 11.38-201.70 LP NP4.75-44.66 LP 9.12-131.83 LP
