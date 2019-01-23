MT Educare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.35 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.25% to Rs 49.71 croreNet profit of MT Educare reported to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 90.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 49.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 41.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales49.7141.34 20 OPM %14.10-265.82 -PBDT8.08-111.73 LP PBT3.56-117.10 LP NP2.35-90.04 LP
