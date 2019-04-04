Dilhara Lokuhettige charged for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Former Sri Lanka has been charged by the International Council (ICC) with three counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code on Thursday.

As per an official statement, the 38-year-old has been charged with the following three offences under the Code:

Article 2.1.1, which is related to fixing, contriving or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to any agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any International Match.

Article 2.1.4, which means directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4 related to failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received by him to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

These three counts are in addition to the charges imposed on him on behalf of the Emirates Board last year. In November 2018, Lokuhettige was charged for similar offences in relation to the League in 2017 under the ECB's Code, the statement said.

He was provisionally suspended by the ICC, which had been appointed by the ECB as its The provisional suspension remains in full force and effect.

Lokuhettige has been provisionally suspended under the ICC Code pending the determination of these new charges. He has 14 days from April 3 to respond to the new charges.

