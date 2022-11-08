26 Congress leaders join BJP ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections

A total of 26 Congress leaders from Himachal Pradesh joined the ruling BJP in Shimla on Monday, 7 November 2022.

According to the media reports, these include former Congress secretary Dharampal Thakur, former secretary Akash Saini, former councillor Rajan Thakur and former district vice president Amit Mehta, among others.

Welcoming the leaders, the Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur tweeted in Hindi: "Customs are changing. Today many colleagues including former office bearers of Congress party of Shimla left the Congress party and joined the BJP. Warm welcome to all of you in the BJP family.

Let us work in solidarity for the historic victory of BJP."

The voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections is scheduled to take place on 12 November 2022. The election result to the 68-member Gujarat assembly will be announced on 8th December.

A total of 55,74,793 electors will cast their vote in this year's assembly election. A total of 7,881 polling booths have been set-up by the poll body to conduct smooth polling process in the state.

The term of the 13th Himachal Pradesh Assembly will expire on 8 January 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)