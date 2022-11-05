EC announces schedule for bye-election in 5 assembly constituencies

-
ALSO READ
Bye-election in six states to take place on 3 Nov
Nishant Sharma, CEO, INNOV8 Educare received the award of "The most promising Ed-Tech company of the year"
Vice Presidential Election to be held on 6th August
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde moves SC challenging disqualification
Five JDU MLAs from Manipur join BJP
-
It also declared by-election for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The by-polls on the Padampur seat in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh and Rampur in UP will be held on 5 November 2022 along with the Mainpuri Parliamentary constituency.
The counting of votes will take place on 8 December 2022.
The notification will be issued on the 10 November 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU