Gujarat polls on December 1 and 5

The Election Commission on Thursday (3 November 2022) announced the schedule for the Gujarat assembly polls.

The election to the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on 1st December 2022 and the second phase will be held 5th December 2022.

The election result will be announced on 8th December.

A total of 4,90,89,765 electors will cast their vote in this year's assembly election. A total of 51,782 polling booths have been set-up by the poll body to conduct smooth polling process in the state.

The term of the Gujarat assembly ends on 18th February next year.

