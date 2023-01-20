360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 12.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 518.38 croreNet profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 12.16% to Rs 171.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 152.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 518.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 536.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales518.38536.23 -3 OPM %63.4150.17 -PBDT234.97208.33 13 PBT223.25197.87 13 NP171.54152.94 12
