360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 12.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 518.38 crore

Net profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 12.16% to Rs 171.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 152.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 518.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 536.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.518.38536.2363.4150.17234.97208.33223.25197.87171.54152.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)