3i Infotech Ltd Spurts 4.95%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 1.36%

3i Infotech Ltd has added 99.31% over last one month compared to 10.56% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.07% rise in the SENSEX

3i Infotech Ltd rose 4.95% today to trade at Rs 8.69. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 1.36% to quote at 25289.23. The index is up 10.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Majesco Ltd increased 4.85% and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd added 3.35% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 61.32 % over last one year compared to the 16.86% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

3i Infotech Ltd has added 99.31% over last one month compared to 10.56% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7.35 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 99.87 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 8.69 on 08 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1.15 on 25 Mar 2020.

