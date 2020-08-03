3M India discontinues its automotive graphics business

3M India announced that as part of its business portfolio prioritization, the company has decided to discontinue its automotive graphics business (printed decals & labels). This business is part of the company's transportation and electronics Business segment, with manufacturing located at the Bangalore Electronics City Plant.

The effective date will be in November 2020. This change will not impact the other 3M product lines that are being currently produced and supplied locally. This portfolio contributes to less than 5% of the company's stand-alone turnover.

