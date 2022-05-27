Banco Products (India) hits the roof on robust Q4 results, dividend bounty

-
Banco Products (India) hit an upper circut limit of 20% at Rs 151.70 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 118.54% to Rs 40.19 crore on 13.87% rise in net sales to Rs 499 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.On a consolidated basis, profit before tax surged 197.34% year-on-year to Rs 52.51 crore in Q4 March 2022. Total expense rose 2.09% to Rs 426.92 crore. Cost of material consumed rose 18.99% to Rs 385.61 crore while employee benefits expenses rose 5.01% to Rs 53.85 crore.
For the full year, net profit rose 34.02% to Rs 152.42 crore on 27.52% rise in net sales to Rs 1926.91 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021.
The board recommend a dividend of Rs 20 per equity share for the financial year ended on 31 March 2022. The stock offers a dividend yield of 13.18% on the ruling market price.
The company reported operating cash flow (OCF) of Rs 57.24 crore in the year ended 31 March 2022, lower than OCF of Rs 156.80 crore in the year ended March 2021.
Banco Products (India) is engaged in the business of engine cooling and sealing systems both for automotive and industrial applications.
