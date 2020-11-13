3M India Q2 PAT drops 25% to Rs 75 cr

3M India reported 25% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 75.03 crore on a 11.9% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 690 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

Profit before tax in Q2 September 2020 stood at Rs 102.14 crore, down by 18.7% from Rs 125.64 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total tax expense during the quarter increased by 5.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 27.10 crore.

3M India is a technology company which offers tapes, adhesives, advanced ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, closure systems for personal hygiene products, as well as offers scotch masking tape, scotch filament tape and scotch packaging tape.

The scrip was almost flat at Rs 20,710 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 20624.20 and 21187.95 so far during the day.

