Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 13.04% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 35.90% to Rs 19.23 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) rose 13.04% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 35.90% to Rs 19.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales19.2314.15 36 OPM %5.726.36 -PBDT0.530.47 13 PBT0.330.31 6 NP0.260.23 13

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 15:11 IST

