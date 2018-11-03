Magna Eletrocasting standalone net profit rises 100.50% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.83% to Rs 30.63 croreNet profit of Magna Eletrocasting rose 100.50% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 26.83% to Rs 30.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 24.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales30.6324.15 27 OPM %17.6314.00 -PBDT6.443.77 71 PBT4.962.31 115 NP4.012.00 101
