Alembic standalone net profit rises 4.00% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 3.13% to Rs 33.56 crore

Net profit of Alembic rose 4.00% to Rs 29.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 28.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 3.13% to Rs 33.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 32.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales33.5632.54 3 OPM %18.8915.30 -PBDT30.5230.88 -1 PBT29.9629.76 1 NP29.3528.22 4

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 15:14 IST

