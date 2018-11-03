JUST IN
Gyscoal Alloys reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.76 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit declines 40.53% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 1.43% to Rs 31.84 crore

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers declined 40.53% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 1.43% to Rs 31.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 31.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales31.8431.39 1 OPM %16.5525.14 -PBDT6.549.33 -30 PBT5.618.41 -33 NP4.497.55 -41

