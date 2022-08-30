Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 88.73 points or 2.12% at 4270.8 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, JSW Energy Ltd (up 4.71%), Adani Power Ltd (up 4.09%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.77%),Nava Ltd (up 2.33%),NLC India Ltd (up 2.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.27%), NTPC Ltd (up 2.17%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.87%), BF Utilities Ltd (up 1.77%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.75%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 495.37 or 0.85% at 58467.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 150.7 points or 0.87% at 17463.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 335.77 points or 1.19% at 28590.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 99.65 points or 1.13% at 8885.45.

On BSE,2338 shares were trading in green, 554 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

