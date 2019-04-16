Tata Metaliks standalone net profit rises 17.75% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 8.67% to Rs 593.80 crore

Net profit of Tata Metaliks rose 17.75% to Rs 64.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 593.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 546.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.27% to Rs 181.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 159.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 2155.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1873.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales593.80546.43 9 2155.111873.69 15 OPM %13.5916.05 -14.2114.75 - PBDT71.9979.32 -9 269.70249.45 8 PBT56.6766.10 -14 212.06200.38 6 NP64.3554.65 18 181.89159.18 14

