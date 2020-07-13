5Paisa Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.81 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Anupam Finserv reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sales rise 85.48% to Rs 42.40 crore

Net profit of 5Paisa Capital reported to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 85.48% to Rs 42.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales42.4022.86 85 OPM %23.4216.32 -PBDT4.820.35 1277 PBT3.74-0.64 LP NP2.81-0.52 LP

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Mon, July 13 2020. 17:54 IST

