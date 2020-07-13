Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 112.07% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Toners & Developers consolidated net profit declines 36.83% in the March 2020 quarter
Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 25.50% in the March 2020 quarter
Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 71.33% in the March 2020 quarter
SORIL Infra Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Indiabulls Integrated Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.66 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 30.91% to Rs 24.61 croreNet profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 112.07% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.91% to Rs 24.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.92% to Rs 13.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.71% to Rs 162.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 152.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.6135.62 -31 162.95152.71 7 OPM %29.5813.34 -21.6321.93 - PBDT6.444.24 52 32.4830.35 7 PBT3.561.29 176 20.7719.10 9 NP1.230.58 112 13.7713.51 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU