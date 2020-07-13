JUST IN
Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 112.07% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.91% to Rs 24.61 crore

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 112.07% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.91% to Rs 24.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.92% to Rs 13.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.71% to Rs 162.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 152.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.6135.62 -31 162.95152.71 7 OPM %29.5813.34 -21.6321.93 - PBDT6.444.24 52 32.4830.35 7 PBT3.561.29 176 20.7719.10 9 NP1.230.58 112 13.7713.51 2

