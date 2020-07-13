Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 25.50% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.47% to Rs 206.26 croreNet profit of Kellton Tech Solutions declined 25.50% to Rs 14.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.47% to Rs 206.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.33% to Rs 70.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.33% to Rs 770.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 814.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales206.26190.16 8 770.68814.11 -5 OPM %11.7315.26 -14.5814.48 - PBDT21.7525.26 -14 99.89104.03 -4 PBT18.9822.89 -17 87.0897.37 -11 NP14.5519.53 -25 70.5376.94 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU