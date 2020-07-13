Kellton Tech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 25.50% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.47% to Rs 206.26 crore

Net profit of Kellton Tech Solutions declined 25.50% to Rs 14.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.47% to Rs 206.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.33% to Rs 70.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.33% to Rs 770.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 814.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

206.26190.16770.68814.1111.7315.2614.5814.4821.7525.2699.89104.0318.9822.8987.0897.3714.5519.5370.5376.94

