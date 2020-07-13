JUST IN
Vintron Informatics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.92% to Rs 3.81 crore

Net Loss of Vintron Informatics reported to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.92% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.51% to Rs 15.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.815.68 -33 15.9123.93 -34 OPM %-23.10-33.98 --10.87-2.01 - PBDT-1.25-2.09 40 -2.91-1.44 -102 PBT-1.76-2.32 24 -4.11-2.35 -75 NP-1.76-2.32 24 4.18-2.35 LP

First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 17:50 IST

