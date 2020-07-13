Anupam Finserv reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 26.98% to Rs 0.46 croreNet loss of Anupam Finserv reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.98% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.60% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.460.63 -27 2.192.32 -6 OPM %15.2261.90 -72.6080.17 - PBDT-0.160.16 PL 0.750.94 -20 PBT-0.160.16 PL 0.750.94 -20 NP-0.060.07 PL 0.640.64 0
